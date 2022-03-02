SilverSPAC Inc’s (NASDAQ:SLVRU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 9th

SilverSPAC’s (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 9th. SilverSPAC had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of SLVRU opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. SilverSPAC has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Get SilverSPAC alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth $99,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth $99,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth $110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the fourth quarter worth $302,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.