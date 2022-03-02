Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.50. 276,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 93,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVOL. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,670,000 after buying an additional 396,377 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000.

