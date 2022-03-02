Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 4703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

