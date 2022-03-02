SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,410,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,828 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.87% of SiriusPoint worth $13,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SiriusPoint by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SiriusPoint by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNT opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.25.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

