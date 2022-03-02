Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $90.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. Skillz posted sales of $83.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $400.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $399.97 million to $401.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $467.65 million, with estimates ranging from $456.55 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Skillz by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,688,000 after acquiring an additional 731,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,148,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skillz by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,101,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 114,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. Skillz has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

