SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $677.75 Million

Brokerages expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) to report $677.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $638.50 million and the highest is $717.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $534.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SkyWest.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 34.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 212.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 43.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.81. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

