Smart MFG Price Reaches $0.0656 (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Smart MFG has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a market cap of $21.63 million and $3,718.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00034993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00105235 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 329,415,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

