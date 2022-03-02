Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 1,442

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

Shares of SNN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. 582,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $44.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

