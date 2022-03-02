Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMFKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMFKY opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $60.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

