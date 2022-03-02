SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading Up 0.2%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.87 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 118,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 151,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

