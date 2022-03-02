SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading Up 0.3%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.61. 115,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.58.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SoftBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.
SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.
