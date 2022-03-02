Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) versus MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Critical Survey

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and MACOM Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions 30.06% 26.84% 10.91%

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Solar Energy Initiatives and MACOM Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A MACOM Technology Solutions 0 1 6 0 2.86

MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus price target of $83.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.84%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and MACOM Technology Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MACOM Technology Solutions $606.92 million 6.92 $37.97 million $2.61 23.09

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

