Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

In other Solo Brands news, CEO John Merris purchased 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTC opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solo Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.