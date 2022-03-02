Sonder (SOND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Sonder to post earnings of -0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SOND opened at 5.84 on Wednesday. Sonder has a 52 week low of 4.52 and a 52 week high of 11.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOND shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sonder in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
