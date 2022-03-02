SOTA Finance (SOTA) Reaches Market Cap of $208,309.29

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $208,309.29 and approximately $741.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SOTA Finance has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOTA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

