Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $21,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE SCCO opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.