Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.
About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sow Good (SOWG)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.