Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) rose 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.

About Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

