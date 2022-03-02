Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.83

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.83 and traded as high as $16.10. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 41,092 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

