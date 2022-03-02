Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Trading Down 1.6%

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.18. Approximately 357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

