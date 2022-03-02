SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.74% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $26,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XNTK opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.66 and a 1-year high of $177.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.49.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

