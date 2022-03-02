SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Rating) by 907.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.90% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFIV stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

