SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.36. SPI Energy shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 84,570 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPI Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

