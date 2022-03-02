Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology stock opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.92 and its 200-day moving average is $227.36. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.55 and a 12 month high of $326.15.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Spotify Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.