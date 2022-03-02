SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells $2,175,610.31 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SPSC traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.89. 114,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 0.78.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.
About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.