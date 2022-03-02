SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells $2,175,610.31 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.89. 114,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,189,000 after buying an additional 174,948 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

