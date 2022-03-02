Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.05% of Standex International worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Standex International by 101.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 214.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the third quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Standex International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of SXI opened at $103.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Standex International (Get Rating)

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.