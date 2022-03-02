Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWT) Trading Down 1.6%

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWT – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $94.42 and last traded at $94.67. Approximately 7,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 76,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.25.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.3125 per share. This represents a $5.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 511,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.