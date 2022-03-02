Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.47. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 15,108 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $67.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.41.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 53.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 14.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. It solutions includes health information management (HIM), Coding and CDI; evaluator coding analysis platform; financial management; and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.