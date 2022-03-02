Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) to announce $127.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.31 million to $145.13 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $57.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $569.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.18 million to $637.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $657.93 million, with estimates ranging from $571.77 million to $714.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.22. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

