Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $390.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.90 million and the lowest is $346.04 million. Sunrun reported sales of $334.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

