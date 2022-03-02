Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $390.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $421.90 million and the lowest is $346.04 million. Sunrun reported sales of $334.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunrun.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunrun from $77.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.
In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 97.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after buying an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after buying an additional 772,818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 55.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after purchasing an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sunrun stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $68.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19.
Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.
Read More
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to report $390.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.04 million and the highest is $421.90 million. Sunrun posted sales of $334.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.72.
In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,136 shares of company stock worth $954,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RUN opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 2.14.
Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)
SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.
Featured Stories
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.