Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%.

STRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $25.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.