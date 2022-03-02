Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Shares Down 2.7%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) shares fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.54 and last traded at $97.54. 650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Swiss Prime Site in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36.

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

