Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Switch worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Switch by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

SWCH stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.