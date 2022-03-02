Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 27,406 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,406 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,903,010. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.02.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

