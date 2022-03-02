Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,586 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.04. 1,293,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,642,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.