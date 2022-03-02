Symmetry Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. 4,093,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,087,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

