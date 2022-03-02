Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 20,353 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,353 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. 3,491,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,841,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $198.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

