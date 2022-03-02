Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 7,383 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,081,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after buying an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.38. 2,653,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,480,194. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

