Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Shares Down 5.3%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 7,629 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 3,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Taiheiyo Cement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

