Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $694.02

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 694.02 ($9.31) and traded as high as GBX 760 ($10.20). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 750.80 ($10.07), with a volume of 1,693,617 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TATE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.48) to GBX 940 ($12.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($12.55) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 712.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 694.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.94.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

