Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tautachrome, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTCM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a growth of 395.0% from the January 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Tautachrome stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Tautachrome has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
