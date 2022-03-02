TDCX (TDCX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TDCX opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.42. TDCX has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,949,000. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

