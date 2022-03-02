Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Update

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Techtronic Industries has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $113.19.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
