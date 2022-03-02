Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Price Target Lowered to €9.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tecnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.20 ($10.34) to €9.10 ($10.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux lowered Tecnicas Reunidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OTC:TNISY remained flat at $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. Tecnicas Reunidas has a 12 month low of 5.10 and a 12 month high of 5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is 5.10.

