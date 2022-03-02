Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $571.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will post $571.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $583.83 million and the lowest is $568.02 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $453.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.39.

NYSE TDOC opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $231.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

