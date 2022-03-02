Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $333.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.