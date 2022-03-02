TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of T opened at C$32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. The firm has a market cap of C$43.87 billion and a PE ratio of 26.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.35. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$24.93 and a 12-month high of C$32.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.