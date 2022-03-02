Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCEHY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Tencent in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Investec cut shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Tencent stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $524.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.46. Tencent has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

