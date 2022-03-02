The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.22.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.