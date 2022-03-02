The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of Boston Beer worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

SAM stock opened at $379.96 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $355.87 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 368.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.57.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

