The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.75

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $33.30. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 7,315 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $109,987.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the period.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

