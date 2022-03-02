The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.75

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.75 and traded as high as $33.30. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 7,315 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,604,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the period.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
